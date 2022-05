LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police said they are at Las Vegas Boulevard and Ogden Street Sunday afternoon as they are responding to the pedestrian bridge on level three of the Neonopolis, south over Fremont St to a parking garage at 4th St. and Carson.

Officers said they are at the scene with SWAT as they are taking command of the event. Police ask for people to avoid the area as Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue.