Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Police activity impacting traffic on US 95 off-ramp at Rancho Drive

Posted at 6:52 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 09:52:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity is impacting traffic on U.S. 95 near Rancho Drive on Monday morning.

The off-ramp from the highway to Rancho was temporarily blocked, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported just before 7 a.m.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes through the area if possible.

Additional details about the police incident were not immediately available from authorities. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH