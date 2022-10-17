Police activity impacting traffic on US 95 off-ramp at Rancho Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity is impacting traffic on U.S. 95 near Rancho Drive on Monday morning.

The off-ramp from the highway to Rancho was temporarily blocked, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported just before 7 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police Activity US-95 SB at Rancho Dr. The off-ramp is temporarily blocked. pic.twitter.com/BZ2ZBQDuow — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) October 17, 2022

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes through the area if possible.

Additional details about the police incident were not immediately available from authorities. This is a developing story.