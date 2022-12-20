Police activity closes down eastbound lanes on 215 Northern Beltway at Hualapai Way

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on the 215 Northern Beltway at Hualapai Way on Tuesday morning, according to RTC of Southern Nevada.

The 215 will be closed at Hualapai Way until further notice, and police say that the closure could last 4 or more hours. Las Vegas Metro police tell KTNV that they are responding to reports of a "suicidal subject."

Drivers are advised to plan other routes and plan for major delays.