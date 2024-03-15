Police activity caused traffic delays near 215, Sunset Road

12:25 p.m. - Nevada State Police have reopened roads.

No further details have been released about the police activity.

11:45 a.m. - Motorists in the southwest part of the valley should prepare for possible delays.

Police activity at Sunset Road, over the 215 Western Beltway, is causing traffic delays.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked over the 215.

They are advising motorists to use other routes.

No further details have been provided. However, Channel 13 has reached out for more information, including a timeline on when roads could reopen.