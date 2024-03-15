Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Police activity caused traffic delays near 215, Sunset Road

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Sunset Road police activity - 3/15/24
Sunset Road police activity - 3/15/24
Posted at 12:19 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 15:28:42-04

12:25 p.m. - Nevada State Police have reopened roads.

No further details have been released about the police activity.

11:45 a.m. - Motorists in the southwest part of the valley should prepare for possible delays.

Police activity at Sunset Road, over the 215 Western Beltway, is causing traffic delays.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked over the 215.

They are advising motorists to use other routes.

No further details have been provided. However, Channel 13 has reached out for more information, including a timeline on when roads could reopen.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH