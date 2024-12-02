Police: 71-year-old dead after his vehicle rolled over him in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal collision in the southeast valley, and they are asking people to avoid the area.

On Monday, LVMPD said they received the report around 12:34 p.m. on a single-vehicle accident in the 10400 block of South Maryland Parkway.

According to their preliminary investigation, LVMPD said video surveillance indicated a 2006 Ford E250 pulled into a driveway and a 71-year-old male driver left the vehicle without putting it in park. The vehicle started reversing and rolled over the man.

Police said the man was taken to UMC hospital, but police said despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced deceased.

This marks the 147th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2024.

This is an ongoing investigation.