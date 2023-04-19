Police: 54-year-old motorcyclist was in a no passing zone when he attempted to pass vehicle, died

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a fatal crash killed a 54-year-old motorcyclist early April this year.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Carey Joe King, a 54-year-old man from Las Vegas.

Police said they responded to reports of a crash at Las Vegas Boulevard near mile marker 8. The crash happened near the 7 Magic Mountains.

BREAKING STORY: Motorcyclist died in attempt to pass vehicle in front of him near 7 Magic Mountains, police say

The crash happened on April 2 around 3:08 p.m., when officers arrived at the scene, they gathered information that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard while a driver of a Honda Civic was traveling southbound at the same time.

The motorcyclist was attempting to pass a black SUV in front of him by crossing a double solid yellow line. This was a no passing zone according to police.

The front of the Honda struck the motorcyclist, causing him to be ejected.

The women who were in the Honda Civic were transported that day to Saint Rose Sienna Hospital with "moderate injuries."

Police said this marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 16th fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 17 fatalities.