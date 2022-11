LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a jaywalking crash Tuesday night.

RTC advised drivers in the area to take different routes.

Police said a 17-year-old was crossing the street on Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard when a vehicle struck them.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and was cooperative with officers according to police. Impairment does not seem to be a factor.

This story is developing. More details will be posted once available.