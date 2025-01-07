Police: 1 dead after vehicle versus pedestrian collision near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal crash at Paradise Road and Naples Drive, just south of Harmon Avenue near UNLV.

Police said a white SUV was driving southbound on Paradise when it struck a pedestrian at the intersection with Naples Drive.

Police said the pedestrian was walking outside of a designated crosswalk when they were hit.

The pedestrian was taken to a local area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

LVMPD said they would like to remind individuals that they should only cross streets at designated crosswalks and obey traffic control devices.