Plan for heavy traffic this Labor Day weekend in the valley, especially near Primm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Labor Day coming up, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is offering travelers some tips and resources to plan your commutes accordingly over the holiday weekend.

As with any large holiday, you can expect heavy traffic and delays in some of the more busy areas of the valley — and with Las Vegas being the Entertainment Capital of the World, expect an influx of tourists.

RTC said to plan for potential heavy traffic on I-15 southbound near the state line at Primm between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada

Staying Informed

You can stay up-to-date with more traffic alerts to plan your commutes at SeeingOrangeNV.com, or subscribe to RTC's blog for comprehensive traffic impacts for the coming week.

Public transportation is still an option. RTC said they offer 39 transit routes throughout the valley for public commuters. You can plan your trip and find passes on their free rideRTC app.

Free Parking

RTC said they're offering free parking for holiday travelers at the Centennial Hills Transit Center and the South Strip Transit Terminal, with direct service to Harry Reid International Airport.

They said to use the Centennial Express (CX), Route 109 Maryland Parkway, or Route 108 Paradise to access Terminal 1. Centennial Express also serves Terminal 3.