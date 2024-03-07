Watch Now
Person taken to hospital following three-car crash in Henderson

Posted at 3:29 PM, Mar 07, 2024
HENDERSON (KTNV) — At least one person has been taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the collision happened at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday near W. Sunset Road and N. Stephanie Street.

Investigators said it's currently unknown if speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

The person that was injured had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said motorists should expect delays in the area while they investigate and advise motorists to find other routes.

