Person running red light causes three-car collision involving school bus in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person running a red light caused a three-car collision on Tuesday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Investigators said this happened at 9:26 a.m. at Lake Mead Boulevard and North Fifth Street.

Police said a Chevrolet Monte Carlo failed to stop for a red light, which led to a collision with a Honda Civic and a Clark County School District bus. Investigators said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

According to police, the driver of the Monte Carlo was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.