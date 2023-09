LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is dead following a collision near Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive in the eastern part of the valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 9:48 a.m.

Investigators said the collision involved a motorcycle and a sedan. They're advising motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update it as more details become available.