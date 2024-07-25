Person in critical condition after being hit by a Hummer on Nellis Blvd, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in critical condition after an early morning wreck in the eastern valley.

Around 3:19 a.m. on Thursday, a wreck happened at S. Nellis Boulevard north of Boulder Highway.

A 2007 Hummer H3 was headed north on Nellis behind another vehicle when the other vehicle suddenly changed lanes to avoid a pedestrian standing in the road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The Hummer driver couldn't avoid the pedestrian, police said, and hit him.

Medical personnel took the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital's Trauma unit in critical condition.

The driver remained on-scene of the collision and did not display any signs of impairment.

The collision is still under investigation.