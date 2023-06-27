Watch Now
Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on Jones and Charleston, LVMPD reports

Jones and Charleston boulevards crash
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 01:45:08-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a pedestrian has been taken to a hospital Monday night after a crash on Jones and Charleston boulevards.

Police said their condition is currently unknown.

The driver of a sedan involved in the crash stayed on scene as LVMPD traffic units took over the investigation.

Factors in this crash are unknown by police at this time.

Police said westbound traffic on Charleston and Jones boulevards has been shut down.

KTNV will provide more details as they become available. For up to date details, see ktnv.com/traffic.

