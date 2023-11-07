Watch Now
Pedestrian struck by two vehicles in northbound I-15 area, Nevada State Police say

Nevada State Police
Posted at 5:41 PM, Nov 06, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a pedestrian was struck by two vehicles in the area of northbound I-15, north of the northern State Route 604 on-ramp.

Police responded to the crash on Oct. 27 around 3 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was walking in the travel lanes of I-15 and was struck by a vehicle, then another vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian died from their injuries in the crash.

The Clark County Coroner will release the pedestrian's identity following notification to the next of kin, police said.

"Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team is investigating this crash," police said. "This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol - Southern Command's 60th fatal crash, resulting in 73 fatalities for 2023."

