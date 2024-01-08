Pedestrian hit by car was crossing Blue Diamond Road 'outside marked crosswalk,' police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 56-year-old man died Monday morning after he was hit by a car on Blue Diamond Road in southwest Las Vegas, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

This happened at approximately 8:54 a.m. near the intersection with Mohawk Street, which is between Jones and Decatur boulevards.

Detectives investigating the collision used evidence at the scene, a witness statement and surveillance footage to determine the man had tried to cross southbound across Blue Diamond Road outside a marked crosswalk before he was hit by a Ford Mustang.

"The pedestrian failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle and crossed the Ford's travel path..." police stated in a press release.

Police say emergency medical personnel determined the man was beyond resuscitation, pronouncing him dead at the crash scene.

The driver of the Mustang remained at the scene, called 911, and showed no signs of impairment, according to police.

Blue Diamond Road was closed between Jones and Decatur while detectives investigated the collision.

Police say the man's death marks the fourth traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction so far this year.

They add that the collision remains under investigation by the department's Collision Investigation Section.