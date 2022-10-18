Pedestrian killed after being 'hit multiple times' on southbound I-15 at Flamingo, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All southbound lanes of I-15 at Flamingo are closed after a pedestrian was involved in a deadly crash on Tuesday morning.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman, a public information officer for the Nevada State Police, said the pedestrian wandered onto the highway and was "struck by multiple vehicles."

Preliminary investigation revealed a male pedestrian was in the far left lane of southbound I-15, where he was struck by a black vehicle and redirected into the center travel lane, where he was struck two more times. Trooper Wellman could not say why the pedestrian was on the highway.

Trooper Wellman says all vehicles involved stayed on the scene and are cooperating. Police also do not suspect impairment in any drivers at this time.

Southbound I-15 will remain closed at Flamingo Road while Nevada State Police conduct their investigation, and the closure is expected to stay in place for several hours.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and prepare for extensive delays on south I-15.

WATCH: Nevada State Police share details about fatal I-15 crash involving pedestrian

This story is developing, check back later for updates.