Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Valley View Blvd, Diablo Drive

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Fatal auto/ped - 1/12/24
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 20:47:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at 5:11 p.m. at S. Valley View Boulevard and W. Diablo Drive.

Officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene. Police said the pedestrian was "beyond help" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the crash have been release, as of 6 p.m.

However, police are asking the public to avoid the area and look for other routes. They added they are expecting long-term street closures and haven't announced a timeline on when roads could reopen.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH