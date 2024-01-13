Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Valley View Blvd, Diablo Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at 5:11 p.m. at S. Valley View Boulevard and W. Diablo Drive.

Officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene. Police said the pedestrian was "beyond help" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the crash have been release, as of 6 p.m.

However, police are asking the public to avoid the area and look for other routes. They added they are expecting long-term street closures and haven't announced a timeline on when roads could reopen.