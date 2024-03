LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the northeast part of the valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 7:16 p.m. at E. Craig Road and Aviation Street.

No further details have been released, as of 8 p.m.

This is a developing story and we have a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as new details become available.