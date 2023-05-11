Pedestrian injured after being struck by LVMPD patrol vehicle, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening wounds after being hit by a marked Las Vegas Metro police vehicle on Wednesday night.

Initial reports indicate the collision occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard and MGM Road, near MGM Grand and New York, New York Hotel, at approximately 11:26 p.m.

According to LVMPD, the pedestrian was immediately transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the head and upper body.

Police say that officers are "still investigating the circumstances regarding who had the right-of-way from the traffic signals."