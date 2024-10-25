Watch Now
Pedestrian in critical condition after wreck on Flamingo Road, police say

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in critical condition after a late-night wreck in Spring Valley.

Police responded around 11:37 p.m. on Oct. 24, to the area of West Flamingo Road and Cameron Street.

A maroon Ford Maverick was heading west on Flamingo when a man started crossing the street near a marked crosswalk, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The front of the Ford hit the man on his right side and projected him forward onto the road.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and showed signs of impairment. The driver was arrested on DUI-related charges.

The man was taken to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

