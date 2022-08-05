Pedestrian in 'critical condition' after being hit by vehicle on West Flamingo Road, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday at approximately 10:33 p.m., a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on West Flamingo Road, east of Arville Street.

Evidence at the scene, witness statements and surveillance video indicated a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road in the left-middle lane of four. A pedestrian was crossing over Flamingo Road outside of a marked crosswalk, from the north side of the street to the south side of the street.

A collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the Chevrolet’s path of travel. The front of the Chevrolet collided with the pedestrian, projecting the pedestrian forward and onto the roadway.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to UMC Trauma, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the collision scene and did not show signs of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.