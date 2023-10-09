Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle near Downtown Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Auto-ped 10/9/23
Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 14:36:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle close to Downtown Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 8:20 a.m. near Mount Mariah Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Investigators said the pedestrian was hit by a truck and taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

As of 11:30 a.m., no further details have been released about the circumstances of the crash.

RTC officials said because of the crash, northbound Martin Luther King is closed from Mt. Raina Lane to Lake Mead Boulevard. So far, there's no timeline on when the road could reopen.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH