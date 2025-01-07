Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the southeast valley that left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash happened in the 5000 block of Tropicana Avenue near Nellis Boulevard and Sacks Drive around 7:31 p.m.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the pedestrian was crossing southbound on Tropicana outside a marked crosswalk when a vehicle struck them.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

RTC said the roadways around the crash have since reopened.

LVMPD said they would like to remind individuals that they should only cross streets at designated crosswalks and obey traffic control devices.