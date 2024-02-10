Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash at Las Vegas Boulevard, Richmar Avenue

Fatal crash - 2/9/24 - Las Vegas Blvd, Richmar
Posted at 7:14 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 22:19:55-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has died after a fatal crash in the south part of the valley.

Las Vegas police said the incident happened at E. Richmar Avenue and S. Las Vegas Boulevard at 5:57 p.m.

Investigators said a pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard when a white SUV hit them. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation and that motorists can expect road delays for the next few hours.

