Pedestrian hit, killed in crash at Las Vegas Boulevard, Richmar Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has died after a fatal crash in the south part of the valley.

Las Vegas police said the incident happened at E. Richmar Avenue and S. Las Vegas Boulevard at 5:57 p.m.

Investigators said a pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard when a white SUV hit them. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue their investigation and that motorists can expect road delays for the next few hours.