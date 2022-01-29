Pedestrian hit by car, killed in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas on Friday night, according to the city's police department.

Police say the crash happened at approximately 8:38 p.m.

Police are on scene investigating, and drivers were advised to avoid the area. Past Cheyenne, all northbound travel lanes on Civic Center Drive are blocked, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Officials with the North Las Vegas Police Department said more information was forthcoming.

This is a developing story.

