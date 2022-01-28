Pedestrian hit by car, killed in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and 28th Street in east Las Vegas on Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The intersection is shut down while fatal detectives investigate, police said.

The crash happened at 5:11 p.m. and involved at least two vehicles, according to police. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police could not immediately offer any more information about what happened.