Pedestrian hit by car, critically injured while crossing street in northwest Las Vegas

Posted at 1:32 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:32:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and critically injured in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports.

At approximately 7:22 a.m., police say the pedestrian was crossing Grand Canyon Drive in a marked crosswalk at the intersection with Gilcrease Avenue.

The driver of a 2009 Lexus LS460 was traveling southbound on Grand Canyon and "failed to stop for the pedestrian and collided with her," police said.

Emergency medical personnel transported the pedestrian to University Medical Center's trauma center, where she was in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Police say driver impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in this collision.

