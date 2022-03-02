Pedestrian hit by car near Luxor on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday evening, near the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

The pedestrian's injuries are considered life-threatening. They were transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, police said.

Northbound traffic was shut down on Las Vegas Boulevard at Reno Avenue and was expected to remain shut down for several hours. Drivers were asked to plan other routes and avoid the area while fatal detectives conduct their investigation.

Police do not suspect impairment was a contributing factor on the part of the driver involved.