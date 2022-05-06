Pedestrian fatally hit by car on Charleston Blvd. in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road closures are expected to last several hours after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a car in west Las Vegas on Friday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive at approximately 8:13 a.m. The site of the crash is near the College of Southern Nevada's Charleston campus.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, where they were pronounced deceased.

"The road will be closed for a few hours until the preliminary investigation is completed," 13 Action News was told.

All lanes of Charleston Blvd. were closed from Torrey Pines Drive to Redwood Street, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.