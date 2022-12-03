Pedestrian dies two days after being struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after succumbing to injuries from a collision that occurred on Dec. 1 on North Las Vegas Boulevard, police say.

According to an incident report, at approximately 6:04 p.m., a 2006 Nissan was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the left of two northbound travel lanes, while a pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard eastbound outside of a marked crosswalk.

Police say the collision occurred when the left front of the Nissan struck the left side of the pedestrian, forcing the pedestrian to the roadway, where he slid to a stop.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma by ambulance, where he remained in critical condition until he was pronounced deceased on Saturday.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and did not show any indication of impairment. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

The pedestrian's death marks the 141st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year 2022.