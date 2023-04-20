Pedestrian dies hours after being struck by vehicle in northwest Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian died on Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the northwest Las Vegas valley Wednesday night, police say.

Police initially reported the incident as a critical injury collision that occurred on North Las Vegas Boulevard, north of North Walnut Road at approximately 11:09 p.m. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, while a pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard outside a marked crosswalk.

The collision occurred when the pedestrian crossed the path of the Hyundai and was struck.

Arriving medical personnel transported the pedestrian to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit with injuries initially determined to be critical by trauma staff. The Hyundai driver and passenger were transported by medical personnel to North Vista Hospital with minor injuries.

On Thursday, police tell Channel 13 that the driver was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 6:21 a.m.

Police say impairment is not believed to have been a contributing factor in this collision, though the incident is under investigation.

Road closures are in place while the investigation is underway.