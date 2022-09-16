Pedestrian dies from injuries two days after being struck by vehicle, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died two days after being hit by an automobile at the intersection of Cerrito Street and San Rafael Avenue.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, an automobile collided with a pedestrian who was crossing at the intersection of Cerrito and San Rafael.

Traffic officers with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded and determined that a 2019 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Cerrito Street and struck the pedestrian.

Responding emergency medical services transported the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital for medical treatment.

The pedestrian's injuries at the time did not meet the criteria for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Fatal Detail to respond.

However, on Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section was notified by the Clark County Office of the Coroner that, despite all life-saving measures, the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The pedestrian's death marks the 102nd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.