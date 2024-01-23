Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian dies after crash in eastern Las Vegas, police say

Flamingo and Burnham crash
RTC
Las Vegas police said a driver struck a pedestrian who was believed to be crossing outside a marked crosswalk at Flamingo and Burnham Avenue Monday night. The pedestrian died, police say.
Flamingo and Burnham crash
Posted at 9:29 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 00:38:15-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in eastern Las Vegas Monday night.

Police said the crash happened at Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue around 7:35 p.m. This is near the intersection of Flamingo and Eastern.

The pedestrian is believed to have been crossing outside a marked crosswalk as a driver traveled eastbound on Flamingo during a green light. Police say the crash happened when the driver crossed the intersection of Burnham.

When police arrived, they began CPR. But after live-saving measures, the pedestrian died. Police did not provide immediate details about the driver.

Police say fatal detectives are responding.

KTNV will provide more information as police release them.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH