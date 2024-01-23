Pedestrian dies after crash in eastern Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in eastern Las Vegas Monday night.

Police said the crash happened at Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue around 7:35 p.m. This is near the intersection of Flamingo and Eastern.

The pedestrian is believed to have been crossing outside a marked crosswalk as a driver traveled eastbound on Flamingo during a green light. Police say the crash happened when the driver crossed the intersection of Burnham.

When police arrived, they began CPR. But after live-saving measures, the pedestrian died. Police did not provide immediate details about the driver.

Police say fatal detectives are responding.

KTNV will provide more information as police release them.