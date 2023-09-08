Watch Now
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southwest valley hit-and-run

Posted at 6:33 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 09:33:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a southwest Las Vegas valley collision on Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of Fort Apache Road and Peace Way, near Summerlin, around 5:07 a.m.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, witnesses at the scene saw the victim in the roadway before the crash. They also witnessed the white SUV that struck the pedestrian stop at first before fleeing the scene moments later.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say roads in the area will be "closed indefinitely."

