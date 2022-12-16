Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died from their injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair on Thursday, according to Las Vegas police.

The incident report indicates that Las Vegas police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the collision near the intersection of South Decatur Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard at approximately 6:04 p.m. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander was making a left eastbound turn from southbound Decatur Boulevard to eastbound Charleston Boulevard in the left turn lane of two.

A pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was on the northwest corner of Decatur Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard and entered the crosswalk to travel east over Decatur Boulevard. Police say the collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the path of travel of the Chevrolet, causing the front of the truck to hit the left side of the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma by ambulance for treatment for his injuries from the collision.

The Clark County Coroner notified LVMPD that despite all life-saving efforts, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at UMC on Monday morning.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 146th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.