Las Vegas Metro police investigate two fatal collisions in southwest, central valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is responding to two fatal crashes in the central and southwest valley on Thursday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the first collision occurred around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of South Rancho Drive and Palomino Lane. One subject — a pedestrian — was confirmed deceased at the scene.

The second collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and occurred at Blue Diamond Road and South Hualapai Way.

The motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigations are underway at both crash sites, and roads surrounding the areas will be closed until further notice.