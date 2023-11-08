Watch Now
Pedestrian dies after being struck by bus near Harry Reid Int'l Airport

Posted at 7:37 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 10:37:09-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a bus on the Harry Reid Int'l Airport Connector on Tuesday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the pedestrian was struck by an RTC bus at Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road around 11:06 p.m.

Officers determined that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital immediately, but was later pronounced deceased.

The roadways in the area will be shut down for the next few hours as police conduct an investigation.

