Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Summerlin Parkway off-ramp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on a Summerlin Parkway off-ramp early Saturday morning.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened around 12:17 a.m. in the Summerlin Parkway eastbound off-ramp, approaching Rampart Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking on the ramp when they were hit by a 2012 Honda Civic.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin have been notified.

No further details about the circumstances around the crash have been released, as of Thursday night.

Nevada State Police said this is the 14th fatal crash in the Southern Command's jurisdiction in 2024.