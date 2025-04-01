Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in east valley, Las Vegas police say

The intersection at Pecos Road and East Flamingo Road will be closed for the next several hours.
videoframe_887602.png
RTC
videoframe_887602.png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection at Pecos Road and East Flamingo Road in the east side will be closed for the next several hours as authorities respond to a fatal collision.

Las Vegas Metro police said a bus collided with a pedestrian at the intersection. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene

Metro said impairment is not suspected at this time.

Avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Spring Forward: Your guide from snowpack to sunshine