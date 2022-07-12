Pedestrian died of blunt force injuries after car crash near Ft. Apache, Sunset

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section followed up on a crash that occurred between a pedestrian and a car on Ft. Apache Road and Martin Avenue on June 13.

The Clark County coroner said the pedestrian died of blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was an accident.

On June 13 around 8:25 p.m., evidence indicates that a Chrysler was traveling north on Fort Apache in the first of two through travel lanes. The pedestrian was crossing outside of an implied crosswalk at Martin Avenue from west to east.

Police said a collision occurred when the left front of the Chrysler made contact with the pedestrian. The collision redirected the pedestrian to the north, where she came to rest in the roadway.

The driver of the Chrysler remained on the scene of the collision during that time. There is no update from police on the analysis of the blood sample from the driver of the Chrysler to see if they were impaired.

The pedestrian's death marks the 79th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022 according to police. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.