Pedestrian died near Nellis, Sahara after being struck by tow truck, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a pedestrian was struck by a tow truck in the east valley Sunday night.

The crash happened around 7:04 p.m. near the intersection of Nellis and Sahara.

According to police, the driver of the tow truck traveled west on Sahara when he observed a pedestrian "standing in the roadway."

Police said the driver attempted to avoid the subject but was still struck. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck is cooperating with police and remained at the scene, police say. Impairment "does not appear" to be a factor.

"LVMPD's Fatal Detail is responding and will take over the investigation," police said. "The area of Nellis and Sahara will see some traffic shut down for the duration of the investigation."

Police said they would like to remind drivers and pedestrians to follow all traffic control devices and for pedestrians to utilize well-lit and clearly marked crosswalks.

KTNV will provide more details as they become available.