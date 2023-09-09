Pedestrian dead after being struck by car while crossing the street in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 28-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in the southeast valley on Friday night.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers and firefighters responded to North Boulder Highway and East Warm Springs Road around 10:50 p.m.

Police conducted a preliminary investigation, which revealed that a black 2011 Infinity was traveling northbound on Boulder Highway, approaching a green light at the intersection with Warm Springs. At the same time, a pedestrian used the crosswalk on Warm Springs without the right of way.

Police say the driver "could not perceive" the pedestrian and struck him. The pedestrian was immediately transported to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition but would later be pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Following the collision, the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police say speed or impairment are not considered to be factors in the collision.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

The collision is being investigated as the seventh accident-related fatality in Henderson for 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.