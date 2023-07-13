Pedestrian 'critically injured' after 'running into street' in eastern Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A male pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car on North Nellis Boulevard on Thursday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the collision occurred at 12:41 a.m. on North Nellis Boulevard, just north of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard.

After reviewing evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video, police determined that a gray 2020 Infinity Q50 was traveling north on Nellis, approaching the Charleston intersection.

Simultaneously, a male pedestrian was "originally located on the east sidewalk of North Nellis Boulevard," according to an LVMPD press release.

"As the Infinity approached, the pedestrian began to run west into the roadway and into the Infinity's path of travel," police said in the release.

The collision occurred when the front of the Infinity collided with the pedestrian and projected him to the south. Emergency medical services would immediately transport the pedestrian to the University Medical Center's Trauma Unit for "life-threatening injuries."

Police say the driver of the Infinity remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.