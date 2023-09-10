Watch Now
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by suspected drunk driver in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police
Posted at 9:12 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 00:12:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are responding to a suspect DUI crash that left one pedestrian with "life-threatening injuries" on Saturday evening.

The collision happened at 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Hoover Street in North Las Vegas.

After a preliminary investigation, NLVPD officers determined that the pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on Lake Mead and was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The pedestrian has been transported to UMC with "serious life-threatening injuries," according to NLVPD.

The driver was also arrested after displaying signs of impairment and booked on DUI-related charges.

