Passenger of crash suffered cardiac arrest after walking to Spring Valley Hospital, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent a release on Sunday in regards to a crash that happened on April 18 about a Jeep that crashed into a light pole.

On April 18 around 10:09 p.m., police said a Jeep was driving southbound on Rainbow Boulevard on their way to Spring Valley Hospital because the passenger was experiencing chest pain.

The release continues saying that the Jeep was trying to make a left turn on Hacienda Avenue until the driver over-turned their steering in attempt to avoid colliding with northbound traffic. The vehicle then went off the roadway and hit a light pole.

The 78-year-old driver of the Jeep consequently had injuries to his head and upper extremities, but refused medical help according to police.

The passenger was a 46-year-old male. He left the accident after the crash and walked the rest of the way to Spring Valley hospital where he was later taken to Sunrise Hospital for a higher level of care. On April 20, the passenger suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Police say the passenger's death marked the 48th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2022. The collision remained under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.