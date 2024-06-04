Passenger dies after four-car crash at Jones, Oakey boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 72-year-old woman died at the hospital after being injured in a four-car crash in the central Las Vegas valley last month.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, the woman was the passenger in a Kia Soul that was hit by a Chevrolet El Camino at the intersection of Jones and Oakey boulevards on May 24.

Police say the Kia was stopped in the northbound lanes of Jones and waiting to turn left at a yellow yield arrow before the crash. When the driver of the Kia made a left-hand turn, the car was hit by the southbound El Camino. The force of the crash redirected the Kia into the eastbound lanes of Oakey Boulevard, where it hit two cars stopped at a red light.

Five people were transported to University Medical Center's trauma center for injuries, including the driver of the El Camino, the driver and passenger of the Kia, and the driver and passenger of one of the cars stopped at the red light.

At the time, police say the extent of the injuries to those involved didn't meet the criteria for LVMPD's fatal collision investigators to respond.

About two weeks after the crash, on June 2, police were informed the 72-year-old woman had died from her injuries.

Her death marks the 73rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2024.