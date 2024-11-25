Watch Now
Parts of 1-15 in Las Vegas closing overnight for traffic sign work

Originally scheduled for Dec. 3-4, closures along I-15 have now been planned for Dec. 4-6.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers who regularly travel Interstate 15 overnight might want to plan some extra time in their commutes.

From 9 p.m. Dec. 4 to 5 a.m. Dec. 5, the following parts of I-15 will be closed:

  • Southbound I-15 closed from Flamingo Road to Russell Road
  • Flamingo Road on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed
  • Harmon Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed
  • Southbound I-15 off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Tropicana Avenue closed
  • Southbound I-15 flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana Avenue remains closed
  • Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Russell Road closed
  • Northbound I-15 reduced to three lanes from Hacienda Avenue to Flamingo Road

From 9 p.m. Dec. 5 to 5 a.m. Dec. 6:

  • Northbound I-15 closed from Russell Road to Tropicana Avenue
  • Westbound I-215 ramp to northbound I-15 closed (Access to Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road maintained)
  • Las Vegas Boulevard ramp to northbound I-15 closed
  • Southbound I-15 reduced to three lanes between Flamingo Road and Hacienda Avenue

The closures are for work on LED traffic management signs. Drivers should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.

