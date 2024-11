HENDERSON (KTNV) — Drivers in Henderson might experience some delays in their commute Tuesday morning.

A portion of Warm Springs Road is shut down from Boulder Highway to Grand Cadence Drive as police investigate a crash that happened around 7:12 a.m.

Henderson Police and Fire departments responded. Police confirmed that two vehicles were involved, and everyone in both vehicles has been taken to local hospitals.

Please use an alternate route traveling in the area.