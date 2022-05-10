Part of east Charleston Blvd. shut down for Las Vegas police barricade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Charleston Boulevard in east Las Vegas was shut down Tuesday morning for a police barricade, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police watch commander confirmed.

The closure was in place between Arden Street and Arlington Street, as of 6:45 a.m.

Police said they were trying to contact a man believed to be in an apartment in the 4700 block of east Charleston Boulevard, in connection with a domestic violence-related incident.

The incident was in its early stages as of this report, and police noted the situation was subject to change.