Part of east Charleston Blvd. shut down for Las Vegas police barricade

Police barricade on Charleston between Nellis and Lamb
KTNV
Part of east Charleston Boulevard was shut down between Nellis and Lamb boulevards on Tuesday morning while Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tried to contact a man in connection with a domestic violence-related incident, a police spokesman told 13 Action News.
Posted at 6:50 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 10:09:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Charleston Boulevard in east Las Vegas was shut down Tuesday morning for a police barricade, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police watch commander confirmed.

The closure was in place between Arden Street and Arlington Street, as of 6:45 a.m.

Police said they were trying to contact a man believed to be in an apartment in the 4700 block of east Charleston Boulevard, in connection with a domestic violence-related incident.

The incident was in its early stages as of this report, and police noted the situation was subject to change.

